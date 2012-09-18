BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Delta Lloyd NV : * Delta Lloyd and Friesland Bank to terminate joint venture in 2012 * Agreement follows the takeover of Friesland Bank by Rabobank Netherlands * Friesland Bank will buy back Delta Lloyd's 51 pct interest in the jv
