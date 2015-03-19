AMSTERDAM, March 19 Taiwanese financial group Fubon has taken a 5.23 percent stake in Dutch insurance company Delta Lloyd, the Dutch financial markets watchdog said on Thursday.

The stake, worth roughly 186 million euros ($200 million), was purchased as Delta Lloyd issued 338 million euros worth of new shares on March 16 to improve its solvency.

Companies are required by the AFM, of Authority for Financial Markets, to report their stakeholdings once they pass a 3 percent threshold.

Fubon's purchase follows a move by Chinese insurer Anbang last month to purchase another Dutch insurer, former SNS Reaal subsidiary Vivat, outright in a deal worth $1.6 billion. ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)