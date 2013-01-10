European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
AMSTERDAM Jan 10 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd will request a listing on the NYSE Euronext Brussels stock exchange to diversify its shareholder base and create broader access to the capital market, the company said on Thursday.
No new shares will be issued, and Delta Lloyd's primary listing will remain on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, Delta Lloyd said in a statement. It expected the Brussels listing to take place on Jan. 23.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Zuma says he's not interested in media "hearsay" (Adds S&P comments, Zuma court appeal)