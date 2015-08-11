BRIEF-TLG Immobilien Q1 rental income up by 20.7% at EUR 39.2 mln
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN
AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Research group Morningstar said on Tuesday it had placed funds managed by Delta Lloyd under review after the Dutch market regulator fined the insurer 750,000 euros ($826,500).
Delta Lloyd said on Aug. 3 it had appealed the fine, which was related to a 2012 incident in which the insurer's managers traded on information a court ruled was confidential. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16