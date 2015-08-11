AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Research group Morningstar said on Tuesday it had placed funds managed by Delta Lloyd under review after the Dutch market regulator fined the insurer 750,000 euros ($826,500).

Delta Lloyd said on Aug. 3 it had appealed the fine, which was related to a 2012 incident in which the insurer's managers traded on information a court ruled was confidential. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)