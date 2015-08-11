(Adds detail, background, Morningstar comment)

AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Research group Morningstar said on Tuesday it had placed funds managed by insurer Delta Lloyd under review after the Dutch market regulator fined the company 750,000 euros ($826,500).

Morningstar spokeswoman Renske Van Amerongen said: "Under review means we cannot rate the quality of the funds at the moment and have to review the situation before we can recommend them as good investments."

Delta Lloyd, which has roughly 60 billion euros ($66 billion) of assets under management and 10 major funds, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Morningstar describes itself as an independent provider of investment research providing data on around 500,000 investment offerings, including stocks, mutual funds and other vehicles.

Delta Lloyd said on Aug. 3 it had appealed the fine from regulator AFM, which was related to a 2012 incident in which the insurer's managers traded on information a court ruled was confidential.

The Netherlands Central Bank had invited bank representatives to a meeting to discuss discount rates. Guessing correctly that meant the bank would soon lower the rate, Delta Lloyd managers traded on the information, netting the company millions, though they did not profit personally.

In December 2014 the central bank fined Delta Lloyd 22.8 million euros and ordered its chief financial officer to resign. Delta Lloyd appealed, saying it had done nothing wrong.

On July 31, a Rotterdam court upheld almost the entire fine but said the bank's order that CFO Emiel Roozen resign had not been properly argued. On Aug. 3, Roozen resigned anyway, along with Chairman Jean Frijns.

Both the central bank and the insurance company had said the matter was closed.

A separate investigation by AFM focused on the organisational structure of Delta Lloyd's investment business and the degree to which that structure guaranteed sound and ethical operational management.

In an email to Reuters on Aug. 5, the national financial prosecutor's office said it was not planning a criminal investigation.

"The prosecutor and the AFM have examined the case and come to the conclusion that the facts and circumstances of this specific case offer no angles to begin a criminal investigation," the email said.

