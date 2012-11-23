* Sale cancelled due to bad economic conditions, regulator
* Minimum sale price was not reached - spokesman
* Delta Lloyd will try to sell it again
* Shares down 1.3 pct vs flat midcap index
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Nov 23 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
has scrapped the sale of its German business to
Japanese bank Nomura, the company said on Friday,
blaming a weak economy and problems gaining approval from the
German regulator.
Banks and insurers across Europe are selling assets and
cutting costs as they try to recover from the financial crisis
and meet tougher new regulations. But many are struggling to
strike deals because of a faltering global economy and unsettled
markets.
Delta Lloyd put the unit up for sale in 2011, and said it
could keep the business if Nomura offered less than an
undisclosed minimum price. That price was not reached, a Delta
Lloyd spokesman said on Friday.
"The discussions with (the regulator) BaFin, which looks at
the insurance obligations, were postponed repeatedly. That was
more difficult than we expected. The economic conditions also
remained bad," the spokesman said.
Delta Lloyd has a stock market value of about 2 billion
euros ($2.58 billion). The German business accounted for 8
percent of its interest income last year.
"This is disappointing given that Delta Lloyd's German
activities (worth nearly 650 million euros) are p erforming
poorly and the insurance book is unattractive to retain," SNS
Securities analyst Lemer Salah said in a note.
Delta Lloyd shares were down 1.3 percent at 11.04 euros by
1103 GMT, compared with a flat Amsterdam midcap index.
British insurer Aviva owns a 18.4 percent stake in
Delta Lloyd after listing it in 2009.
Delta Lloyd will either try again to sell the German
business or manage it until all policies mature, its Chief
Executive Niek Hoek told investors and analysts in a conference
call.
"Even if we would run it off completely it would not be a
problem," Hoek said.
Last month, Royal Bank of Scotland, also under
pressure from European regulators to sell assets, saw a deal to
sell 316 UK branches to Spain's Santander collapse.
Earlier this week, Dutch financial services group ING won more
time sell its insurance operations.
Delta Lloyd had expected to make a book profit of 65 million
euros on the sale to Japan's largest investment bank, factoring
in tax benefits and a foreseen deterioration of the property
portfolio.
The German business had premium income of around 350 million
euros last year, about 6 percent of the group total.