AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Wednesday it was on track to strengthen its capital position after investors agreed to a rights issue, giving it a buffer against continued low interest rates.

Though its Solvency II capital ratio slipped 4 percentage points to 127 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from the same period last year, the company said this would improve to 154 percent after the 650 million euro ($733 million) fundraising.

Delta Lloyd, which is targeting a solvency ratio of 140-180 percent, expects to further improve the ratio with the sale of broker Van Lanschot, expected before the summer.

"We've seen some upward movement in interest rates towards the end of the quarter, which is helpful," said finance chief Clifford Abrahams. "(Interest) curves can move in a way that is inconsistent with our hedging programme, which is why we need to build further our capital position."

In March, Delta Lloyd struck a last-minute deal with Taiwanese investor Fubon Financial that gave it the support needed to raise the fresh capital. Delta Lloyd had already raised 338 million euros a year earlier.

The rights issue was opposed by leading U.S. shareholder Highfields Capital, which had been backed by Fubon until two days before the rights issue was voted on by shareholders.

Delta Lloyd said the capital was needed to meet new European Solvency II regulations for insurers.

The sale of Van Lanschot would "largely complete" the capital improvement programme announced in February, Abrahams said.

($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark Potter)