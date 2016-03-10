AMSTERDAM, March 10 Delta Lloyd said its
third-largest shareholder Fubon has joined activist
shareholder Highfields Capital in opposing a rights issue the
Dutch insurer says is the only way it can meet new European
capital requirements.
Activist shareholder Highfields Capital has filed suit in a
Dutch court seeking to derail the proposed 650 million euro
($726.6 million) rights issue before it is put to a shareholder
vote on March 16. The case is due to be heard on Monday.
Fubon owns about 5 percent of the insurer, making it the
third-largest shareholder behind Highfields, which owns 9
percent.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)