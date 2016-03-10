(Updates with background, details)
AMSTERDAM, March 10 Delta Lloyd said on
Thursday another of its biggest shareholders openly opposes the
650 million euro ($727 million) rights issue the Dutch insurer
says it needs to comply with Europe's new Solvency II rules.
Delta Lloyd said Fubon, which holds a 5 percent
stake, has filed a statement at the Enterprise Court of
Amsterdam supporting a lawsuit seeking to prevent a March 16
vote on the cash call.
The insurer's largest shareholder, Highfields Capital,
launched the suit last week, arguing that Delta Lloyd's
management has exaggerated its need for cash and not given
shareholders who vote by proxy enough time.
Delta Lloyd says the Highfields case is baseless and its
need for cash is critical.
It reported a solvency ratio of 131 percent at year end
2015, slightly below its target range of 140-180 percent but
well above the 100 percent threshold that signals an insurer is
capable of paying all claims, even in a massive economic slump.
The case is due to be heard on Monday, March 13.
Fubon owns about 5.25 percent of the insurer, making it the
third-largest shareholder behind Highfields, which owns 9
percent, and Norges Bank with 6.9 percent.
Norges Bank has so far declined to say whether it supports
the rights issue.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)