AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Highfields Capital, the
largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd said on Wednesday it
opposed a revised, lower rights issue of 650 million euros ($716
million) by the Dutch insurer.
Delta Lloyd said earlier it was lowering a targeted capital
raise from an originally planned 1 billion euros.
"Nothing in today's presentation changes Highfields'
intention to vote against the capital raise," said Andrea
Calise, a spokeswoman for Highfields Capital.
($1 = 0.9075 euros)
