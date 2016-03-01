By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 1 U.S. investor Highfields
Capital, the largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd,
launched a public campaign on Tuesday against plans by the
management of the Dutch insurer to issue 650 million euros ($706
million) in new shares.
The move sets the scene for a showdown on March 16 when
Delta Lloyd, the largest Dutch life insurer, will ask investors
to approve its plan to meet Europe's new Solvency II capital
requirements.
Delta Lloyd's stock has plummeted by more than 60 percent in
the past year on capital concerns, making it the worst performer
among Amsterdam's blue chip shares.
In a presentation published on Tuesday, Highfields said
Delta Lloyd's solvency ratio was sufficient and the company's
management had downplayed its ability to generate capital.
Highfields, which has a 9.5 percent stake in Delta Lloyd,
briefed the insurer's chief executive and chief financial
officer on its position earlier on Tuesday.
"We don't comment on discussions with our shareholders and
investors," Delta Lloyd spokesman Maurice Piek said. "Highfields
Capital's stance has been known for some time and therefore
there is nothing new under the sun."
Delta Lloyd has asked shareholders to support the share
issue because it says its year-end Solvency II ratio of 131
percent is too low. CEO Hans van Der Noordaa told Reuters it
must be boosted for the benefit of not only shareholders, but
also policy holders, creditors and regulator DNB.
In its presentation, Highfields argued Delta Lloyd's
solvency was already close to its target range of 140-180
percent, and a 100 percent ratio would represent the ability to
pay all claims even in a perfect storm of dire business and
economic conditions.
The company had underestimated the profitability of its
banking operations and overestimated the amount of tax it must
pay, according to the Highfields presentation.
The outcome of the March vote is far from certain. At
latest count, shareholders representing slightly more than 20
percent planned to vote against, with 5 percent in favour.
Positions of several key shareholders, including 7 percent owner
Norges Bank, are unknown.
Dutch regulator DNB declines comment on individual insurers'
solvency. But it has signalled it would take action if the level
fell below 100 percent and could restrict dividends even at
current levels.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; editing by
Susan Thomas)