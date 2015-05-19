AMSTERDAM May 19 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's solvency ratio improved to 208 percent in the first quarter, from 183 percent in the same period last year, the company said in a trading update on Tuesday.

The Dutch central bank warned last month that Europe's long period of low interest rates is threatening the solvency of insurers, which it said will have to cut costs and restrict dividends to protect capital.

The improved solvency ratio at Delta Lloyd was due in part to the issuing of 339 million euros in new share capital.

"We are operating in a challenging environment with low interest rates and volatile markets," Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.

"Our successful equity offering in March was an important step in strengthening our capital position."

The company also said that gross written premiums rose 4 percent in the period but did not provide a full-year outlook. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Goodman)