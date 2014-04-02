April 2 Delta Lloyd NV

* Delta Lloyd NV: Niek Hoek to retire as chief executive officer of Delta Lloyd

* CEO will take early retirement with effect from, at latest, annual shareholders meeting (AGM) in May 2015

* Supervisory board will now start selection process for a new CEO

* Has been agreed that Niek Hoek's open-ended employment contract (dating from 1997) will terminate on 30 June 2015, at which point he will take early retirement

* Will be offered an amount of up to one year's base salary (eur 800,000) to partially compensate for a shortfall in his pension and loss of an agreed transitional pension