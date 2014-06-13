June 13 Delta Lloyd NV

* Delta lloyd places subordinated perpetual notes

* Has successfully placed a new eur 750 million fixed-to-floating-rate subordinated note transaction at a coupon of 4.375%.

* Perpetual notes, which were sold to a wide range of investors, can be redeemed at delta lloyd's option from 13 june 2024 onwards