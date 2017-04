Aug 19 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Delta Lloyd 770 million euros RMBS issue

* ABN Amro acted as arranger and joint lead manager on transaction and Rabobank International as joint lead manager

* Loans are backed by public mortgage loan insurance scheme in Netherlands (NHG)

* Has securitised a portfolio of Dutch residential mortgage loans under name arena NHG 2014-1 B.V.