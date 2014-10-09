BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
Oct 9 Delta Lloyd Nv
* Belgian banking activities remain part of Delta Lloyd
* Decided to discontinue sale process of Delta Lloyd Bank Belgium
* Exclusive negotiations with a prospective buyer have not resulted in agreement on a price and conditions considered acceptable to Delta Lloyd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA