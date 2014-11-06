Nov 6 Delta Lloyd Nv
* Delta Lloyd continued focus on profitable and organic
growth
* Annual premiums up 25 pct
* Total gross written premiums 17 pct lower at 3.0 billion
euros(Q3 2013: eur 3.6 billion)
* General insurance GWP at eur 1.0 billion (Q3 2013: eur 1.1
billion), due to strict underwriting
* Life insurance GWP at eur 1.9 billion (Q3 2013: eur 2.5
billion), due to higher volume of annual premiums, lower single
premiums
* Group embedded value of eur 4.6 billion (year-end 2013:
eur 4.4 billion)
* Chairman says aim to increase our IGD Group solvency ratio
to more than 200 pct by end of year and to decrease premium on
stock dividend to 2% at 2014 final dividend payment
* Strengthened our marked-to-market provisions for our
customers by an additional eur 4.4 billion -chairman
* Terminated exclusive negotiations with a prospective buyer
for Delta Lloyd Bank Belgium
* Negotiations terminated as they had not resulted in an
acceptable agreement on price and conditions
* Plans to appoint Hans Van Der Noordaa as new chairman of
Delta Lloyd's executive board from 1 January 2015
* Hans Van Der Noordaa will succeed Niek Hoek, who will
resign as Chairman on 1 January 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: