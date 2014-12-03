Dec 3 Delta Lloyd Nv

* Delta Lloyd NV : Dec. 3 new collective labour agreement for Delta Lloyd finalised

* Members of the trade unions have approved the new arrangements

* Delta Lloyd and the FNV Bondgenoten, De Unie and Dienstenbond CNV trade unions have finalised a new three-year collective labour agreement and social plan

* The contract is valid from Jan. 1 2014 to Jan. 1 2017

* Arrangements include the pension plan, lifelong employability, the social plan and flexible employee benefits

* New collective labour agreement provides for a total wage increase of 2 pct during the contract period and two one-off payments for all employees