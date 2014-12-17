BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Delta Lloyd NV
* Marcel Zuidam has been appointed as chairman of the executive board of Delta Lloyd Bank from Feb. 1 2015
* Marcel Zuidam will succeed Joost Melis, who is leaving the bank on Feb. 1 2015 to continue his career outside Delta Lloyd
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans