* Delta Lloyd NV requests court ruling on DNB measures
* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has fined Delta Lloyd
Levensverzekering NV
* DNB has asked Delta Lloyd to "dismiss" its CFO by 1
January 2016 at the latest
* Review by Delta Lloyd's supervisory board confirmed that
the actions of Delta Lloyd were in line with its risk policy and
that no regulation was violated
* Believes these measures are based on incorrect assumptions
and considers them disproportionate
* To submit DNB's measures to court and request rule on
interpretation of facts and circumstances and conclusions,
including "dismissal" of CFO and fine
* It is the intention of the supervisory board to soon
nominate a chief risk officer
* Emiel Roozen, who was reappointed as CFO with DNB's
approval on 22 may, will remain in office pending the legal
proceedings
