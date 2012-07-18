BRIEF-Share Plc says near-term outlook remains positive
* Board believes that near term outlook for company continues to remain positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
July 18 Software maker Deltek Inc has put itself up for sale, The Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Deltek, which has hired Greenhill & Co to assist the company with the process, could fetch between $900 million and $1 billion, the WSJ reported.
A sale, if it happens, is still weeks away, the newspaper said.
Private equity firm New Mountain Capital owns about 59 percent stake in Deltek.
Deltek was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of the company closed at $13.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Board believes that near term outlook for company continues to remain positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.