July 21 Delticom AG : * Says concludes integration of Tirendo * Says repositioning of Tirendo management * Says Tirendo managing directors Markus Bihler, Erik Heinelt and Felix Vögtle

will leave the company at end-2014 * Says Delticom management board members Sascha Jürgensen and Andreas Faulstich

to succeed them with immediate effect