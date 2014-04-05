BERLIN, April 5 German online car tyre retailer
Delticom sees the possibility of doubling sales to 1
billion euros ($1.37 billion) within five years if there is no
disruption to business, Welt am Sonntag reported.
"If things continue to go well, we can double sales within
five years to hit 1 billion," Chief Executive Andreas Pruefer
was quoted as saying in an interview published on Saturday.
Delticom's sales increased 11 percent last year to 506
million euros.
Besides boosting tyre sales, Delticom also aims to expand
business with auto accessories such as brakes, lamps and
windscreen wipers which the CEO said could grow to 50 percent of
overall sales over the long term, from currently less than 10
percent, Welt am Sonntag said.
($1 = 0.7303 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Gunna Dickson)