Feb 16 Demand Media reported a fourth quarter net loss due to costs for improving its platform but said that revenue grew as it added more domains to its portfolio.

The company, which went public in January 2011, said on Thursday that the fourth-quarter net loss was $6.4 million compared with net income of $1 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs (TAC), rose 16 percent to $81.3 million during the fourth quarter and that it expects revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $78 million to $80 million in the current quarter.

The company said it expects first quarter adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents to 6 cents.