* Second quarter Non-GAAP EPS 9 cents vs Street's 8 cents
* Raises fiscal outlook for 2012
* Promotes Michael Blend to president and COO
By Jennifer Saba
Aug 7 Demand Media Inc raised its full
year outlook and broke even for the first time as a public
company.
Demand shares rose 3.2 percent in after hour trading after
closing at $11.63 on Tuesday.
The company said on Tuesday that more people are visiting
its websites. The number of page views at its sites grew 30
percent in the second quarter.
Demand Media, which went public in January 2011, relies on
freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to
appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate
advertising revenue. It operates websites such as eHow,
LiveStrong and Cracked.
"Overall the results are really good," said Sean Kim an
analyst with RBC Capital Markets.
Second quarter revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs
rose 16 percent to $88.7 million. Analysts on average were
expecting revenue of $85.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also announced that it promoted Michael Blend to
president and COO.
One of main concerns that dogged Demand Media was changes
that Google Inc made to its search algorithm aimed at
weeding out content it considered to be of low quality.
Demand responded by cleaning up its archives and put into
place editorial measures that addressed the issue.
Kim pointed to strong page views and the revised forecast
that shows Demand, at least for now, has put that problem behind
it.
The Santa Monica company has also invested $18.1 million in
generic Top Level Domain applications - basically Web domain
names - further diversifying its revenue stream.
Demand raised its fiscal forecast, including revenue for the
year. Excluding traffic acquisition costs, revenue is expected
to be in the range of $355.5 million to $359.5 million versus
the previous range of $347 million to $353 million.
Net income was $100,000 compared with a loss of $2.4 million
in the same quarter a year ago.
Non-GAAP earnings per share of 9 cents beat analysts
estimates by a penny.