UPDATE 1-Nordstrom family explores taking retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
May 8 Demand Media reported a better than expected first-quarter rise in revenue and raised its 2012 outlook.
First-quarter revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, rose 9 percent to $82.9 million, the online content company said on Tuesday. That was above analysts' average estimate of $79.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.