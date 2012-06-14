* Hilliard to become special advisor to board of directors
* Mel Tang promoted to CFO
* Demand reaffirms its outlook
By Jennifer Saba
June 14 Demand Media Inc President and
CFO Charles Hilliard is stepping down, the online media company
said on Thursday.
Hilliard, who has been with Demand since 2007, wants to
spend more time with his family, he said in an interview with
Reuters. He will become a special advisor to Demand's board of
directors.
"When I brought Charles in, the idea was for him to get us
public and set up an infrastructure that would allow us to
become a successful public company and he did a great job with
that," said Richard Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO of Demand.
Hilliard, 48, said that he arrived at his decision to leave
recently.
"It's a particularly good window," he said. "I have a great
team ... and the business is going in the right direction."
Demand announced it is promoting Mel Tang, 37, as chief
financial officer, effective Aug. 16. Tang is currently the
company's senior vice president, finance and treasurer.
The Santa Monica, California based company relies on
freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to
appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate
advertising revenue. It operates a clutch of websites, including
eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.
It also operates as an Internet domain name wholesaler and
bid on a host of top level domain names such as .pub, .democrat
and .social this week.
Demand's business model is being closely watched as a new
way to inexpensively produce content, especially in the light of
the challenges facing traditional media saddled with costly
infrastructure and large staffs.
The company went public in January 2011 and hit some road
blocks when Google Inc made changes to the way its
search engine produce results in order to weed out low quality
content.
Demand responded by cleaning up its archives and putting
quality checks in place to tighten up the content it produced
from freelancers.
In May, Demand raised its 2012 outlook after it reported
better-than-expected first quarter revenue.
The company reaffirmed its second quarter and full year
guidance.
Demand shares closed 4 percent higher at $10.32 on Thursday.