By Jennifer Saba
Aug 7 Demand Media, the online content
company that operates websites such as eHow and Cracked, said on
Wednesday its total year-on-year revenue growth slowed to 9
percent in the second quarter to $101.1 million because of
changes in the Google search engine.
During the first quarter revenue rose 17 percent.
In recent years, Demand Media has been hurt when Google
adjusts its search algorithm to keep in check the
quality of content that surfaces in its search results. Demand
relies on high search results for its content which helps bring
in advertising revenue.
Advertising revenue is tied to traffic. When more people
that click on a site, Demand can charge advertisers more money.
Some 36 percent of Demand's revenue comes from Google traffic
referrals.
"We are dramatically improving our websites and
diversifying," said Demand Media CFO Mel Tang.
"There is no silver bullet," he said.
Adjusted net income for the second quarter rose to $8.8
million, or 10 cents per share from $7.8 million, or 9 cents per
share in the same quarter last year.
For the third quarter, Demand estimates that revenue will be
in the range of $99 million to $101 million.
In June, the company warned that Google's changes would hurt
results and it lowered it second-quarter revenue forecast.
Still, Demand is attempting to reduce its reliance on
traffic and advertising and has branched out into ecommerce and
subscriptions.
It made two acquisitions this year, e-commerce marketplace
Society6 and video subscription craft site Creativebug.
Demand also owns a registrar business that maintains top
level generic web domain names like ".actor" and ".social" that
it plans to spin off early next year.