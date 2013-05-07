BRIEF-Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from European Commission
May 7 Demand Media reported a 17 percent increase in first-quarter total revenue to $100.6 million mainly on strong growth at its websites like eHow.
The company said on Tuesday that net income rose to $700,000 or 1 cent per share, compared with a loss of $1.8 million or 2 cents per share in the same period a year ago.
* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato