Nov 7 Demand Media said on Thursday that
a drop in search engine referrals and weak advertising sales
sent revenue down 2 percent in the third quarter to $96.3
million.
The company, which owns the websites eHow, LiveStrong and
Cracked, mainly makes its money from articles and videos that
surface high in search results.
Its other line of business which maintains top level generic
web domain names like ".actor" and ".social" increased revenue
11 percent to $37.7 million.
Demand Media has hit some hurdles in recent quarters and saw
the abrupt exit of its co-founder, CEO and chairman Richard
Rosenblatt in October.
The company reported a net loss of $10.4 million or 12 cents
a share compared with a gain of $3.2 million or 4 cents a share
in the same period a year ago.