June 1 Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Demandware Inc , which provides software to design e-commerce websites, in a deal worth about $2.8 billion.

Salesforce's cash offer of $75.00 per share represents a 56.3 percent premium to Demandware's Tuesday closing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)