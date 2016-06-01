BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Demandware Inc , which provides software to design e-commerce websites, in a deal worth about $2.8 billion.
Salesforce's cash offer of $75.00 per share represents a 56.3 percent premium to Demandware's Tuesday closing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017