By Sara Webb and Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM Aug 2 Dutch shareholders will seek
compensation from the owner of coffee brand Douwe Egberts after
it issued a profit warning citing fraud, tax and inventory
problems in Brazil, just three weeks after listing on the
Amsterdam stock market.
The Dutch Association of Shareholders (VEB), which mainly
represents individual investors, on Thursday said it will demand
redress from coffee company D.E Master Blenders 1753,
its former parent Hillshire Brands, and two advisors.
D.E Master Blenders, whose brands also include Senseo coffee
pods and machines and Pickwick tea, is the third-largest player
in the global coffee market after U.S.-based Kraft Foods Inc
and Swiss market leader Nestle SA.
It was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as
Hillshire Brands, in a well-publicised listing on July 9.
On Wednesday, D.E.Master Blenders said it had found
accounting irregularities when it closed its books for the
financial year ended June 30, warning that results would be hit
by a combination of fraud, tax and inventory problems at its
Brazilian unit and that financial statements from 2009 onwards
would have to be restated.
D.E Master Blenders shares fell more than 7 percent to hit
an intraday low of 8.725 euros on Thursday, below the opening
price of 9.79 euros when trading officially began on July 9. It
was trading at 8.99 euros at 1519 GMT, off 5.5 percent.
"It shows how much investors are concerned," said ING
analyst Marco Gulpers.
In the spin-off, Sara Lee shareholders received one share in
D.E Master Blenders for every Sara Lee share they already held.
D.E Master Blenders expected many U.S. investors who did not
want exposure to the European coffee company to sell their
shares, and published a 236-page prospectus, dated June 1,
giving information to potential buyers.
At the time of the listing, Chief Financial Officer Michel
Cup said he expected the stock to attract a good mix of European
investors, particularly British and Dutch individuals, given
their familiarity with the Douwe Egberts brand.
Jan Maarten Slagter, a director of VEB, said on Thursday the
association would demand compensation for investors from
listing bank ABN AMRO and auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers as well as Hillshire and D.E
Master Blenders.
"The listing prospectus was based on inaccurate information.
So shareholders who bought shares did so based on inaccurate
information," Slagter told Reuters.
"We are sending letters to the four parties, holding them
liable and inviting them to a meeting to discuss compensation
for shareholders."
ABN AMRO declined to comment. PricewaterhouseCoopers was not
immediately available to comment.
When Cup, the CFO, was asked on an analysts' conference call
who would be liable in the event of any legal claims, he replied
"D.E Master Blenders". But he said it was too early to comment
on any possible claims for compensation, adding "we will review
and see what is needed and what can be done."
Asked about the timing of the disclosures so soon after the
listing, he said the company was investigating why the
irregularities had not been discovered earlier.
Affiliates of investor group JAB - majority owner of U.S.
cosmetics firm Coty Inc, which sells perfumes under the Calvin
Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands - own 12.19 percent of the
Dutch company, having bought shares at the end of June and early
July in the unofficial, or grey, market, JAB spokeswoman Elke
Neujahr said.
"At the moment we want to stay a minor shareholder. We have
no plans to sell shares," she told Reuters on Thursday.
EMBARRASSMENT
The disclosures are embarrassing for the Dutch company which
listed in Amsterdam with considerable fanfare.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte attended the listing ceremony at
the stock exchange while full-page advertisements in the local
press heralded the return "home" of a cherished Dutch brand
which, like many other Dutch names, had been bought up by
overseas investors.
D.E Master Blenders said on Wednesday it had identified
adjustments in its accounts for fiscal years 2009-2012 and that
these would reduce its net result for the year ending June 30,
2012 by about 45 million to 55 million euros.
Roughly half of that is expected to be accounted for within
operating profit, it said, adding that adjustments are expected
to reduce shareholders' equity by about 85-95 million euros.
It said the adjustments occurred in Brazil, which accounts
for a fifth of group revenue, and were due to provisions on
inventory levels, additional tax provisions, and accounting
irregularities involving uncollectible accounts receivable and
incorrect sales recognition.
"People booked sales which were not sales or people booked
discounts or did not book discounts," a spokesman for the
company told Reuters.
D.E Master Blenders appointed a new chief financial officer
for its Brazilian business in June, he said, after the previous
CFO left the company.
"It was a normal procedure that we appointed a new CFO at
that moment," he said.