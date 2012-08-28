* No further impact from Brazil operations
* Profits restated back to 2009
* FY 2012 net profit falls 56 pct to 118 mln euros
* FY 2012 sales rise 9.5 pct to 2.658 bln euros
AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 D.E Master Blenders 1753
, the Dutch firm behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand,
said it had not found any further material problems at its
Brazilian business after it had to restate profits because of
fraud and tax issues at the unit.
The Dutch firm listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange in
July with considerable fanfare after it was spun off by U.S.
group Sara Lee, now known as Hillshire Brands.
Within weeks of its stock market debut, it caught investors
by surprise when warned that its 2012 results would be hit by
fraud, tax and inventory issues at its Brazilian operations and
that it would have to restate past financial statements.
The firm restated its profits from 2009 to 2012 on Tuesday,
as expected, wiping a cumulative 43 million euros off the
operating profits, in line with its earlier warning to
investors.
"The related internal investigation, that has now been
largely completed, has not revealed any material new findings or
additional financial impact to date," D.E Master Blenders said
on Tuesday when it reported results for the year ending June 30.
Net profit fell 56 percent to 118 million euros from a year
ago, when the figure was restated from 276 million to 267
million euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and exceptional items
(EBIT) fell 9 percent to 321 million euros.
The Dutch Association of Shareholders (VEB), which mainly
represents retail investors, has demanded compensation from D.E
Master Blenders, Hillshire, listing bank ABN AMRO,
and auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers over the surprise
disclosures.
A director of VEB told Reuters previously that he held the
four parties responsible for the inaccurate information
published in the prospectus ahead of the official Amsterdam
listing on July 9.
D.E Master Blenders' chief executive on Tuesday declined to
comment on the VEB's demands.
D.E Master Blenders, whose brands also include Senseo coffee
pods and machines as well as Pickwick tea, is the third-largest
player in the global coffee market after U.S.-based Kraft Foods
Inc and Swiss market leader Nestle SA.