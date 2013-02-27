AMSTERDAM Feb 27 D.E Master Blenders 1753
, the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee
brand, on Wednesday cut its outlook for 2013 citing pricing
pressures in Europe after earnings fell short of analysts
forecasts.
The company, which is the third-largest player in the global
coffee market, reported a net profit of 92 million euros ($120
million) for the period July-December 2012, falling short of
analysts forecasts of 110 million euros.
D.E Master Blenders reported underlying earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 182 million euros, up 10 percent from
a year ago in the last six months of 2012. Sales rose 1.6
percent to 1.344 billion euros.
"We have lowered our outlook for the first twelve months of
FY 13 as we foresee continued price pressure in Western Europe,
especially France, due to lower Arabica pricing," Chief
Executive Jan Bennink said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)