AMSTERDAM Feb 27 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand, on Wednesday cut its outlook for 2013 citing pricing pressures in Europe after earnings fell short of analysts forecasts.

The company, which is the third-largest player in the global coffee market, reported a net profit of 92 million euros ($120 million) for the period July-December 2012, falling short of analysts forecasts of 110 million euros.

D.E Master Blenders reported underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 182 million euros, up 10 percent from a year ago in the last six months of 2012. Sales rose 1.6 percent to 1.344 billion euros.

"We have lowered our outlook for the first twelve months of FY 13 as we foresee continued price pressure in Western Europe, especially France, due to lower Arabica pricing," Chief Executive Jan Bennink said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)