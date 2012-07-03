AMSTERDAM, July 3 Investor group JAB might increase its stake in Dutch coffee and tea company DE Master Blenders 1753 further after obtaining a stake of 12.19, JAB said on Tuesday.

When asked if JAB could increase its stake further, JAB spokeswoman Elke Neujahr said: "This may happen but we will always stay at a minority stake."

A regulatory filing at Dutch market regulator AFM showed JAB affiliates had obtained a stake in DE last week, sending up DE shares as much as 15 percent on Tuesday.