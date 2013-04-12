BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
AMSTERDAM, April 12 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the maker of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, said on Friday a group led by German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) offered 12.50 euros per share in a takeover bid valuing the Dutch company at 7.5 billion euros ($9.84 billion).
JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, is building a global coffee empire with a portfolio of brands including Caribou Coffee Co Inc and Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc.
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.