AMSTERDAM, April 12 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the maker of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, said on Friday a group led by German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) offered 12.50 euros per share in a takeover bid valuing the Dutch company at 7.5 billion euros ($9.84 billion).

JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, is building a global coffee empire with a portfolio of brands including Caribou Coffee Co Inc and Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc.