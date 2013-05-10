AMSTERDAM May 10 German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) and co-investors expect to file for regulatory approval of their offer document to buy the owner of Douwe Egberts coffee for 7.5 billion euros by July 5 at the latest, Dutch coffee and tea maker D.E Master Blenders said on Friday.

The Dutch company last month announced it had agreed to be bought by JAB for 12.50 euros a share. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)