UPDATE 4-S.Korean automakers cut China production amid missile row - sources
* Hyundai, Kia cut second shift at some China factories - source
AMSTERDAM, June 6 German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) and partners are close to launching the tender period for their planned 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) takeover of D.E Master Blenders, the Dutch coffee and tea maker said on Thursday.
Committed financing for the takeover, which the parties agreed upon in April, was in place, D.E Master Blenders said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Hyundai, Kia cut second shift at some China factories - source
* For this year, co will be setting its capital expenditures budget to at least P3.5 billion to support its store expansion strategy
BERLIN, April 4 Sales of new passenger cars in Germany jumped about 11 percent in March, helped by two extra selling days, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.