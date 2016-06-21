FRANKFURT, June 21 German forklift truck maker Kion has agreed to buy Dematic in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.

Excluding certain liabilities, the purchase price will come to about $2.1 billion, Kion said on Tuesday.

Kion plans to finance the transaction with a 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) bridge loan, which it will refinance with a combination of equity from a capital increase, long-term capital markets debt and bank loans.

