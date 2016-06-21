BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT, June 21 German forklift truck maker Kion has agreed to buy Dematic in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.
Excluding certain liabilities, the purchase price will come to about $2.1 billion, Kion said on Tuesday.
Kion plans to finance the transaction with a 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) bridge loan, which it will refinance with a combination of equity from a capital increase, long-term capital markets debt and bank loans.
($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
