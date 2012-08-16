FRANKFURT Aug 16 German private equity investor
Triton has started to sift through bids it received for Dematic,
a supplier of materials handling solutions for warehouses,
people close to the transaction said.
"We are seeing good interest from Asia and from other parts
of the world," a person close to the seller said, adding both
strategic players and private equity investors have raised their
hands. The sale is being organised by Barclays and second round
bids are due in autumn.
The banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are
working to put together loans for possible buyers, people close
to the banks said.
One banker said that this so-called staple financing amounts
to roughly 500 million euros ($614 million), or five times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(Ebitda).
Dematic has annual sales of roughly 1 billion euros and in
its fiscal 2011 posted an Ebitda of about 80 million euros,
which it expects to increase to about 100 million this year.
Sources close to private equity investors said the asset may
sell at 700-800 million euros.
Triton, on the other hand, is hoping for more, a source
close to Triton said, adding that investor Permira accepted a
valuation of 9 times Ebitda when it bought Dematic peer
Intelligrated in June.
A dearth of assets and the need to invest funds they got
from their investors is currently driving financial sponsors to
look at about anything that comes on the market.
"However, many investors are skipping this one as they do
not see any upside for themselves, especially at the requested
price," said a banker who unsuccessfully tried to convince two
private equity groups to bid.
People close to Permira, Carlyle,
Blackstone, KKR, CVC, BC Partners
, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners said they were
not interested, while others such as Bain Capital were at least
taking the initial steps, such as handing in a tentative bid.
All the private equity investors declined comment.
Separately, a banker close to the industry said that Dematic
could be a good fit for U.S. peers Rockwell, Pentair
and Nacco, Japan's Toyota Industries and
Daifuku, Korean Shinheung Machine and
China's Weichuang Automation Equipment.
Daifuku, Rockwell and Pentair declined to comment, while
Toyota Industries, Nacco, Shinheung and Weichuang could not be
reached for comment.
Dematic was founded in 1819 and in 1973 became part of steel
and machine group Mannesmann, which then sold it to conglomerate
Siemens. Triton eventually acquired it in 2006.
Dematic currently has roughly 4,000 staff worldwide, after
Triton closed a German plant and enforced restructuring at other
locations.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)