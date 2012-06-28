BRUSSELS, June 28 Belgian dredger DEME has
signed a 230 million euro ($287 million) contract for
construction works at the Northwind wind turbine park off the
Belgian coast.
DEME, jointly owned by holding group Ackermans & Van Haaren
and construction group CFE, said its GeoSea
unit would install 73 foundations for the wind turbines and lay
the cables to connect the wind farm.
DEME said in a state,emt the work would be carried out in
the spring and summer of 2013.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)