Dec 23 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Resolves capital increase against a contribution in kind for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio

* To increase share capital by 5,633,710 euros to 19,939,861 euros against contribution in kind under exclusion of subscription rights of shareholders

* Alpine Real Estate GmbH received authorisation to subscribe to new shares

* Alpine Real Estate will provide with contribution in kind of 94.9 percent of its interest in Hanse-Center Objektgesellschaft mbh, 94.9 percent of interest in Glockenhofcenter Objektgesellschaft mbh

* Each new DEMIRE share was assigned a value of 1.75 euros

* Alpine Real Estate GmbH will hold an 28.2 percent interest in DEMIRE's share capital