BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Dec 23 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Resolves capital increase against a contribution in kind for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio
* To increase share capital by 5,633,710 euros to 19,939,861 euros against contribution in kind under exclusion of subscription rights of shareholders
* Alpine Real Estate GmbH received authorisation to subscribe to new shares
* Alpine Real Estate will provide with contribution in kind of 94.9 percent of its interest in Hanse-Center Objektgesellschaft mbh, 94.9 percent of interest in Glockenhofcenter Objektgesellschaft mbh
* Each new DEMIRE share was assigned a value of 1.75 euros
* Alpine Real Estate GmbH will hold an 28.2 percent interest in DEMIRE's share capital
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.