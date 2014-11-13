BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Says has concluded purchase of an additional commercial real estate portfolio and is thus on verge of significantly expanding its real estate holdings
* Demire says portfolio consists of 107 properties which are predominantly rented to tenants with very good credit standings and generates a yearly rental income of more than 19 million euros
* Says purchase price was not disclosed
* Says transaction is still expected to close in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: