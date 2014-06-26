BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG : * Says Demire concludes commitment in Turkey * Says will receive cash proceeds of a mid-single digit euro million amount * Says concluded contract for sale of 32.44% interest in Luxembourg investment
co which holds Turkish property * Says transaction will also result in a capital gain to be recognised in the
second quarter of the 2014/2015 FY * Says proceeds will be used to rapidly drive the continued expansion of German
commercial property portfolio * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: