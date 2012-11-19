UNITED NATIONS Nov 19 The United Nations cannot
confirm reports that soldiers from Democratic Republic of Congo
fired heavy weapons rounds into Rwandan territory on Monday, a
spokesman for U.N. peacekeeping operations said.
As the M23 rebels advance on Goma, the provincial capital of
North Kivu province, U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Kieran Dwyer
also said non-essential U.N. staff would begin to leave on
Tuesday, but troops would stay to protect civilians.
The Congolese had accused Rwanda of sending thousands of
troops into eastern Congo over the weekend as the rebels moved
closer to Goma. Rwanda denied the allegation.