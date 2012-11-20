UNITED NATIONS Nov 20 U.N. peackeepers in the
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo cannot substitute for the
country's own security forces, the United Nations said on
Tuesday, after the world body's troops gave up the battle
against rebels for the city of Goma.
"MONUSCO (the U.N. mission in Congo), of course, cannot
substitute for the efforts of national security forces including
the FARDC (Congo national army)," said Eduardo del Buey, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's spokesman.
He said there were about 1,500 peacekeepers in Goma and they
remained in control of the city's airport. They will remain in
Goma, a frontier city of about 1 million people, to "to protect
civilians from imminent threat," he said.