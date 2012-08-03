By Ronald Grover and Sue Zeidler
Aug 2 The Democratic Congressional Campaign
Committee retracted statements it made linking Las Vegas Sands
Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson with funds it said came
from "Chinese prostitution money" and that it said had been
contributed to Republican congressional candidates.
"In press statements issued on June 29 and July 2, 2012, the
DCCC made unsubstantiated allegations that attacked Sheldon
Adelson, a supporter of the opposing party," the Democratic
committee said in a statement. "This was wrong. The statements
were untrue and unfair, and we retract them."
The allegations came from a filing in Nevada state court in
which Steven Jacobs, the former president of Sands China Ltd
, alleged wrongful termination and asserted that he had
seen documents in which Adelson "personally approved" what he
called "a prostitution strategy" at the company's casino
operation in the Chinese special administrative region of Macau.
In a July 16 letter to the DCCC, attorneys for Adelson, 78,
demanded that the committee retract the allegations and
apologize to Adelson.
"Mr. Adelson does not tolerate prostitution, let alone, as
you have said, make money from it," the attorneys wrote. "The
fact is that Mr. Adelson has consistently objected to and
maintained a strong policy against prostitution."
On July 20, Adelson filed suit in a Florida state court,
claiming defamation against Jacobs and seeking unspecified
damages for statements that his suit said "impugn Mr. Adelson's
integrity and harm his reputation."
Adelson is a major contributor to Republican candidates and
is the largest individual donor to presumed Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney. He and his wife Miriam
contributed $10 million to a political action committee that
backs Romney.
District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez has scheduled an
Aug. 30 hearing to decide whether Las Vegas Sands Corp withheld
financial documents in the wrongful termination case brought by
Jacobs.