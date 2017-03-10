COPENHAGEN, March 10 The Danish bank Den Jyske Sparekasse aims to list on the stock exchange within two years, it said in its full-year report on Friday.

The bank doubled its result before tax to 70 million Danish crowns ($10.0 million) last year, its best result since 2007.

"The positive development gives us a realistic expectation of being able to list Den Jyske Sparekasse in 2019," chief executive Claus Petersen said in a press release.

($1 = 7.0076 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)