* Bank to raise up to $30 mln by allotting shares to LIC

* Shares jump 8.7 pct in Mumbai trade

* Dena Bank sought 5 bln rupees from govt in the next 3-4 years (Adds details, quotes, share movement)

MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC) will pick up a 5 percent stake in small-sized lender Dena Bank Ltd, helping the state-run bank shore up its capital base and boosting its shares.

Dena Bank's board on Monday approved preferentially allotting shares to LIC, which could help it raise between 1 to 1.5 billion rupees ($30 million), a top official of the lender said.

Last week, the Indian government agreed to inject $1.6 billion in the country's largest lender State Bank of India through a share purchase, setting the tone for bolstering capital base of state banks.

Several government-run banks, which account for 70 percent of lending in Asia's third-biggest economy, need to raise capital urgently to strengthen balance sheets eroded by fast loan growth and worsening asset quality as economic growth slows.

But Dena Bank, with a capital adequacy ratio at 11.58 percent, is better placed than some of its peers.

"We don't have plans to raise anymore funds. We will take a view of any further raising depending upon the market," Chairwoman Nupur Mitra told reporters.

Dena Bank has sought 5 billion rupees from the government in the next 3-4 years to meet Basel III norms.

"Still, the bank is capable of growing its balance sheet/assets without relying on the government, at least for the next 2-3 years due to strong growth in profits," Executive Director Ashok Dutt said.

Earlier, the state-run bank posted a 20 percent growth in net profit to 1.87 billion rupees on the back of growth in loans and better asset quality. Its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks, rose 6 basis points to 3.3 percent.

Net non-performing assets fell to 1.1 percent from 1.26 percent a year earlier, the bank said.

Shares in Dena Bank, valued at $500 million by the market, rose 8.7 percent in a firm Mumbai market.

($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)