Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Dena Bank (DENA.NS) and Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS) fall over 5 percent after the announcement of the stock's exclusion from the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment.

The NSE said in a circular on Thursday that trading in futures and options contracts of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank would not be available from November 29.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months September 2013, October 2013 and November 2013 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchange added.

Dena Bank drops 6.8 percent while Vijaya Bank plunges 5.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)